The Troubadour Requires Proof Of Full Vaccination Or Negative COVID-19 Test To Attend Events

The Troubadour have posted an announcement via Facebook about them also requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test before coming to their shows. The City of West Hollywood has started mandating a mandatory mask usage until October 11 then citizens will have to be fully vacinated before they can use indoor facilities.

Due to a surge of COVID cases in West Hollywood, is why this policy is being put in place so that everyone can be safe and still try to resume a normal life.

The Troubadour is following the idea many other artists to have proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test and many of shows being performed have now been rescheduled.

Rescheduled Shows:

Caroline Rose originally scheduled for April 3rd has been rescheduled to April 3, 2022

Lori Lieberman originally scheduled for April 13th has been rescheduled to April 12, 2022

Ambar Lucid originally scheduled for April 30th has been rescheduled to September 25, 2021

The Tallest Man on Earth originally scheduled for March 25th has been rescheduled to March 30, 2022

The Tallest Man on Earth originally scheduled March 26th has been rescheduled to March 31, 2022

The Tallest Man on Earth originally scheduled for March 27th has been rescheduled to April 1, 2022

The Tallest Man on Earth originally scheduled for March 28 has been rescheduled to April 2, 2022

The Sounds originally scheduled for May 11th has been rescheduled to September 21, 2021

Marian Hill originally scheduled for May 15th has been rescheduled to September 23, 2021

Samantha Fish originally scheduled for May 26th has been rescheduled to October 1, 2021

Tyler Rich originally scheduled for June 11th has been rescheduled to September 30, 2021

Armor For Sleep originally scheduled for June 26th has been rescheduled to June 11, 2021

David Archuleta originally scheduled for July 13th has been rescheduled to February 7, 2022

Nicole Atkins originally scheduled for August 29th has been rescheduled to August 28, 2021

Torres originally scheduled on April 4th has been rescheduled to October 3, 2021

The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell originally scheduled on October 19th has been rescheduled to April 19, 2022

The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell originally scheduled on October 20th has been rescheduled to April 20, 2022

Spencer Sutherland originally scheduled for October 21st has been rescheduled to September 29, 2021

Fu Manchu originally scheduled for November 7th has been rescheduled to November 6, 2021

Benny Sings originally scheduled on June 3rd has been rescheduled to December 17, 2021

Photo credit: Stephen Hoffmeister