The Pretty Reckless Release Unplugged Music Video For Acoustic Version Of “Only Love Can Save Me Now”

Aswath Viswanathan September 19th, 2021 - 12:32 PM

New York City band The Pretty Reckless has released an unplugged music video for the acoustic version of their song “Only Love Can Save Me Now.” The track appears on the band’s new album, Death By Rock and Roll, out now via Fearless Records. “Only Love Can Save Me Now” is currently the No. 2 song on the rock radio charts and Death By Rock and Roll topped Billboard’s Rock charts when it came out.

The video is very sparse and minimal, with a few shots of a guitar and a main focus on Taylor Momsen and her beautiful vocals. Momsen said, “It’s always tricky to do an acoustic version of songs that rely heavily on guitar riffs. With ‘Only Love Can Save Me Now,’ we were pleasantly surprised by how it translated. Someday, I’d like to make a whole acoustic record of our songs.”

The song sounds moody and emotional, powered by Momsen’s strong vocal performance. The acoustic guitar instrumentation gives the track a sense of calm.

In June, The Pretty Reckless released another video for “Only Love Can Save Me Now,” featuring Soundgarden members Matt Cameron and Kim Thayil. The video shows frontwoman Taylor Momsen singing in a room flooded with water, with ‘rain’ falling from the ceiling of the set at some parts. Thayil, Cameron and glimpses of the other Pretty Reckless members can also be seen playing in the room, although without the rain. Storm imagery is projected on the walls around all of them, with large waves crashing and lightning cracking.

