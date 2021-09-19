Diana Copeland, Executive Assistant To R. Kelly, Denies Allegations Of Wrongdoing

Home News Aswath Viswanathan September 19th, 2021 - 12:28 PM

Diana Copeland, R. Kelly’s longtime executive assistant has denied any allegations of wrongdoing on her behalf. Copeland spoke about working for R. Kelly in an interview on Good Morning America on September 17th.

According to Rolling Stone, Copeland recently testified at Kelly’s trial, where she stated ““[I] never witnessed something under … around underage women,” she said. “Now, I did come and go, so I mean, I want to make sure that I am clear that my experience does not negate anybody else’s experience.” Copeland worked for Kelly for about 16 years, overseeing his estate, managing housekeepers and handling other household work. Although she spoke about Kelly having live-in girlfriends, Copeland said that none of the women at Kelly’s house were minors. Copeland was in charge of making the travel arrangements, so she knew the ages of the girls.

Copeland said, “They ranged in ages. No one under 18. In fact, when this case came up, I’m reading that women are locked up and kidnapped, and things of that nature. And that’s not what I’m seeing. I’m not seeing anybody that’s trying to leave or any locked doors. Every woman that’s left has walked right out the door.” She also stated that she felt comfortable with Kelly, saying she mostly knew “Robert the family man, the businessman. But his personal life is Robert’s personal life. So, my job stops at the threshold of his bedroom door.” Copeland finished by saying she wouldn’t have done anything different: “Looking back, I think that I would have done things the same way I did. I don’t think that anything that I did was wrong, and I also don’t think that anything I could have done would have changed what Robert did.”

Kelly has seen a slew of allegations in recent times, including most recently, Kelly’s first male accuser testifying against him in court. The alleged victim claims that he visited Kelly under false promises, that he would help the man with his music career. According to the witness, Kelly asked him if he would ever have sexual fantasies about men, and then “crawled down on his knees and proceeded to give me oral sex.” The man alleges that Kelly then told him to keep it between them.