Unreleased John Lennon Songs From 1970 Go Up For Auction

A new unreleased video of John Lennon playing an unreleased song is being auctioned in Copenhagen on September 28. The video, which was at the time recorded by four schoolboys in an intimate encounter with John Lennon and a few journalists, shows the late artist having a chat with the then teenagers after a press conference they had attended. After they speak, the 33-minute video shows Lennon playing a few songs for his small crowd, including one he calls “Radio Peace,” which remains unreleased to this day.

The Beatles star was spending the winter of 1969-1970 in a small Danish town on the west coast, spending time with wife Yoko Ono’s daughter Kyoko, who was living with her father in Jutland. Alexa Bruun Rasmussen of the Bruun Rasmussen auction house told AFP about more about the video, saying “The tape is totally unique because it’s a conversation. It took place after a press conference with the four schoolboys and some journalists, and John Lennon plays a few songs for them. One of them, ‘Radio Peace’, has never been published. “It’s a little piece of Danish history and when we listen to it, we can sense that John Lennon felt cosy in Denmark. He could be left alone and just be.”

The video is expected to fetch between €27,000-€40,000 (£23,000-£34,000) at the auction on September 28, and there is expected to be quite a turnout in its selling. This announcement for this auction comes on the heels of a new John Lennon tribute show called “Dear John” is set to be livestreamed next month. Celebrities and singers will come together to raise money for War Child by singing John Lennon covers and will take place on October 9, what would have been Lennon’s 81st birthday.