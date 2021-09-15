The Coathangers Unveil Energetic Cover Of Blondie’s “One Way Or Another” Off New Covers EP One Way or the Highway With L.A. Witch

Home News Alison Alber September 15th, 2021 - 6:01 AM

New punk icons meet classics on the new collaborative EP between The Coathangers and L.A. Witch, One Way or the Highway. The EP was released today via Suicide Squeeze Records. While both bands are on the opposite sides of the country, L.A. Witch being from Southern California and The Coathangers from Atlanta, they channeled some of the most legendary punk songs from their regions. The Coathangers covered Blondie’s classic punk track “One Way Or Another,” while California-based L.A. Witch covered Gun Club’s “Ghost On The Highway.”

The originals are beloved by the punk scene and probably beyond, so they get covered quite frequently, especially “One Way Or Another.” Yet, The Coathangers bring in their own style and energy into the mix, creating a truly fantastic reinterpretation of a fundamental punk track. The sweet and salty sounds of the band give the track a new life, something that is greatly appreciated by the listeners. Once again, The Coathangers took to their instruments, and the punk scene listened, craving for more. Check out their cover below.

L.A. Witch took on Gun Club’s “Ghost On The Highway.” Now, this song might not be as popular as Blondie’s “One Way Or Another,” after all, it was never featured in Mean Girls, but it is still a pretty essential track for punk fans and music lovers. The original features various elements from different genres, but mainly blues, rockabilly and a little bit of swagger. These styles are not lost in L.A. Witch’s take on the song. They might even be more enhanced in this cover, and the vintage sound of the cover lets every audiophile’s heart beat a little faster.

L.A. Witch are by no means new to the game of rocking the vintage sound, earlier this year, the band embraced the ‘50s Rock n Roll vibe in their video for “Motorcycle Boy.”

Both songs make it incredibly easy to imagine the glorious times of ‘80s punk, but maybe the cherry on top of it is that the EP will also be released on vinyl later this year on November 19. The initial vinyl pressing is limited to 1,000 copies—100 copies on Pretty Baby (The Coathangers exclusive), 100 copies on Voodoo Purple/Green (L.A. Witch exclusive), and 800 copies on Triple Threat Vinyl. Pre-order one of the limited types of vinyl here.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz