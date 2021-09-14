My Morning Jacket Share Hypnotic New Song “Love Love Love”

Home News Michelle Leidecker September 14th, 2021 - 12:52 PM

My Morning Jacket have released their second single from their upcoming, self-titled album called “Love, Love, Love.” The song comes in contrast from their first single “Regularly Scheduled Programming” and focuses entirely on positivity and love. Jim James released a statement talking about the contrast between the two songs, stating “‘Love Love Love’ is trying to steer the ship away from everything I’m talking about in ‘Regularly Scheduled Programming,’ and speak toward positivity and pure love, finding truth within yourself and in the world around you.”

In their very 70s inspired music video My Morning Jacket dances through their performance as colors flash across the screen. The video is very fun to watch, its pop-art aesthetic evident in the noisiness of all the colors and the way it is color-blocked. The lyrics of the video don’t very widely, instead letting the focus fall on the instrument solos sprinkled throughout the 4 minutes of music.

Watch “Love, Love, Love” here:

My Morning Jacket is set for release on October 22 via ATO, following up the album the band released last year titled The Waterfall II. My Morning Jacket seems to be engaging in more exploration of their music and tastes, and audiences can expect them to continue to evolve through the singles of this album. Formed in Kentucky in 1998, the band has been known to explore across various disciplines and genres, so the move is not foreign for them. The band is also preparing to go on tour in Fall 2021, and following the steps of many artists at the moment, are requiring vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 48 hours of their show for admission.

Photo Credit Sharon Alagna