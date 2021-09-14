Diet Cig Announce Upcoming EP I Don’t Like Driving Like I Used To For October

Home News Michelle Leidecker September 14th, 2021 - 12:30 AM

New York based duo Diet Cig are releasing a new EP titled I Don’t Like Driving Like I Used To in which they revisit and rework three of their songs from their 2020 album Do You Wonder About Me? These reworks now have different aesthetics behind their performance, their latest release being “Priority Mail (Alt Version).” In a statement, the duo explain what the process of remaking their hit song: “This spring we chose to go back in the studio and rerecord a few tracks from our album, as a practice in intuitive music making and as a nod to this album that has really gotten us through the past year and a half. We went in with no rules, just with the idea that we wanted to play with these songs and explore new sounds for the tracks. We had a lot of fun giving “Priority Mail” a more light hearted feel, in contrast to the moodiness of the original. We both played all the parts in collaboration with Chris Daly at Salvation Recording Co. in New Paltz. It felt really healing to dive into this process around the 1 year mark of the album release!!”

This can really be heard throughout the song. “Priority Mail” definitely sounds more “lighthearted” as the statement explains, doubling it in length and incorporating a more upbeat style with the analog synths, guitar, and lofi tape hiss that complement the vocals exactly.

Listen to “Priority Mail (Alt Version)” here:

I Don’t Like Driving Like I Used To EP Tracklist:

1. Who Are You? (Alternative Version)

2. Priority Mail (Alternative Version)

3. Broken Body (Acoustic Version)