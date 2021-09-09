Spiritualized’s Jason Pierce Says The Band Will Release A New Album in 2022

Home News Roy Lott September 9th, 2021 - 3:50 PM

Photo credit: Marv Watson

Jason Pierce of Spiritualized has let fans know that a new Spiritualized album will be released in 2022. According to Brooklyn Vegan, Pierce had sat down with Aquarium Drunkard and hinted at the album while initially discussing the reissues of the band’s first four albums this year by Fat Possum. “Early next year” is what Pierce said after being asked what he is currently working on right now. “It’s a Spiritualized record as well. That seems like a weird kind of accomplishment,” he continued. The new album will be their ninth album, following their 2018 high-fidelity ranked LP And Nothing Hurt.

The reissue of their third album Ladies and Gentlemen We Are Floating in Space is due this Friday, September 10. In the same interview, Pierce gives his thoughts on the records. “I like Pure Phase the best of these four records, but people still say Ladies and Gentlemen is where everything kind of came together,” stated Pierce. “I’m still astounded by both records, where they don’t let up. There’s no kind of curfew. Or no ‘you can’t stay on that section for that length of time.’ They sit on where they arrive and stay there, and I found that kind of amazing.”

The band is set to reissue their 2001 album Let it Come Down later this year.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson