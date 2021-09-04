The Besnard Lakes Share Blurry New Song “Superego”

Home News Casey Melnick September 4th, 2021 - 4:36 PM

Canadian rock band The Besnard Lakes have shared a new song entitled “Superego.” The band, which has an affinity for shoe-gaze tendencies and atmospheric production techniques, decided to turn up the fuzz in this new track.

“Superego” is a wall of sound with intentionally muddied instrumentation and intoxicating lead vocals. This track eschews dynamism in favor of a mix that is amorphous and dreamy. The instruments blend together and create a buzzed-like euphoria. Soft drums combine with a humming bass that has been manipulated with a pedal. Olga Goreas’ vocals on this track amble melodiously in the verses before bursting into an echo filled chorus that has the singer harmonizing with layered tracks. The music video for the song features a hazy journey through a non-distinct evening landscape.

The band released a statement detailing the background of the track. The song “tells the story of Oggy’s childlike fascination with the appearance of fireflies.” The band mentions that title of the song is a reference to Freud’s Superego and how there is “a sort of angelic ideal in everyone.” The song also makes extensive use of the Superego guitar pedal.

The Besnard Lakes were originally formed in Montreal in 2003. Formed by the husband and wife duo of Jace Lasek and Goreas, they are joined by Kevin Laing (drums), Richard White (guitar), Sheenah Ko (keyboards) and Robbie MacArthur (guitar). The group is known for their multifaceted and expansive sound that incorporates numerous genres such as indie rock and post-rock and have received two Polaris Price nominations.

Back in January, the band released The Besnard Lakes Are The Last of the Great Thunderstorm Warnings. This project is a prog-rock masterclass that features massive and impressive song structures. The band played special renditions of songs from this album in their April livestream.

In August, Pop Montreal announced the lineup that will take the stage later this month. SUUNS, The Besnard Lakes, Cadence Weapon, Backxwash, Cakes da Killa, Vanille, and The Dears are some of the artists that will perform at the hybrid festival.