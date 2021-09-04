Sneaker Pimps Share Melodic New Song “Alibis” Announce Pre-Listening Party For Upcoming Album

Home News Gasmyne Cox September 4th, 2021 - 7:03 PM

Sneaker Pimps will release their album, Squaring the Circle, after being absent from the music world for 20 years. They have already released their first track, “Fighter” and the album can now be pre-order for $38 as an exclusive vinyl.

There are only 250 vinyl records of Sneaker Pimps new album and it won’t be out until October 25th. The album will be out on September 10th. There will also be an online pre-listening party on September 8th at 4 p.m. EDT which now has tickets on sale plus attendees “will be sent a link to an exclusive surprise download 24 hrs after the event ends.”

“Alibis” the second track released for the album Squaring the Circle is a somber take on how things are taking a toll on the people of today. It plays a sense on people’s how people are powerless to do anything especially when the lyrics “The crisis is coming, over and over the same thing” are telling people this cycle of suffering continues. The “cracks in the pavement” can mean that not everyone can stop themselves from falling into a state of depression from the events that are happening. People are doing what they have to do to survive and sometimes not even that satisfies people because they want to live not just survive.

Ian Pickering, a long-time collaborator with Sneaker Pimps shares his thoughts on “Alibis”: “A lullaby for the 21st century’s descent into ever greater suffering, pitching the rise of populism against the complicity of distraction; anaesthetised mix of fear and pleasure in the face of total powerlessness, an expression of remorse in succumbing to the shallow victory of self-absorbed rhetoric, conscience-washing commercials, tailored soundbites and empowering t-shirt slogans.”