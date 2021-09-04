Mastodon’s Brann Dailor Shares New Art Book Featuring Drawings of Clowns

Home News Gasmyne Cox September 4th, 2021 - 5:52 PM

Brann Dailor, drummer for Mastodon, embraced an odd hobby of his: drawing illustrations of terrifying clowns. During his pandemic year, is when he started making these drawings and Dailor will be sharing them with the world in his new book 101 Clowns of the Coronavirus.

Dailor shares the reason why he wrote 101 Clowns of the Coronavirus: “The clowns kept me from spiraling out during all the uncertainty. They [also] kept me from sinking into a deep depression or experiencing crippling anxiety. The clowns were perfect for that — even the dark ones.”

The drawings were inspired by Jaws and The Texas Chainsaw. The book also has commentary written by other musicians such as Metallica’s Lars Ulrich, Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme, Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe, Sean Ono Lennon, Deftones’ Chico Moreno and more.

Illustrations from 101 Clowns of the Coronavirus can now be pre-ordered for $50, as well as t-shirts and screen prints; however the book won’t be released until October 4th.

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz