Animal Sanctuary Founded By Dillinger Escape Plan’s Ben Weinman Hit By Hurricane Ida

After Dillinger Escape Plan‘s final show, Ben Weinman, founding guitarist and current Suicidal Tendencies member started an animal sanctuary which was named after his party smasher label that he runs out of his home in NJ. The home like many other in the NE of the U.S. was hit by remnants of hurricane Ida.

Ben Weinman posted an Instagram that shares the aftermath of when the hurricane hit his sanctuary: “Last night almost my entire animal pen was swept away and all the animals were loose in a tornado. I was lucky enough to get them all locked in the barn eventually. Today we woke up to chaos. My friends came to the rescue and worked all day with me to fix the fencing. I can’t believe how amazing these guys are. Community is everything and I’m so lucky to have these boys and all the awesome people checking in on us.”

Weinman also shared that he will be doing his first show with his new signing First Class Creeps in Flemington, NJ on September 11th. In addition, to all proceeds made to his Patreon it will go towards his sanctuary and shared a new music video. “Fracas” was a 2020 collaborative track between Ben Weinman and Empty Streets.