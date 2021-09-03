Matt And Kim Announce Two Intimate Shows

Home News Gasmyne Cox September 3rd, 2021 - 6:42 PM

Matt and Kim announced they will be doing two shows in less than two weeks. The shows are on Monday, September 13th and Thursday, September 16th. They’ll be at Ridgewood, NY at the TV Eye venue.

Tickets went on sale this morning at 10 a.m. The Thursday, September 16th show has been sold out. However Monday’s show still has tickets available for $25.

Attendees will have to be fully vaccinated and it’s limited to 250 people.

This will be the first show in over two years since Brooklyn Steel and their tour. They described Brooklyn Steel as “one of my fav shows we’ve ever done.”

Matt and Kim their thoughts on their upcoming shows: “We’re def both nervous and excited to get back to it, can’t wait to see ur faces again.”

Photo credit: Kalyn Oyer