Dinosaur Jr. Releases Whimsical Claymation Video for “Take It Back”

Sara Thompson April 21st, 2021 - 10:01 PM

Dinosaur Jr. has released an enchanting new single along with an eccentric stop-motion video as their third single released from the upcoming album Sweep It Into Space, which was announced in February. The song is called “Take It Back,” and has a full, sweet sound made with electric guitar and a small mellotron together with the lilting vocals.

The quaint claymation video begins with hand-doodled shapes, from which an eye figure emerges. From the mysterious paper eye, a tear drops onto a clay island to form what looks like a little green bean. Shrink wrap waves surround the small island where a colorful little creature starts to grow from the green object. The creature observes the waves curiously until lightning from the eye in the sky makes the waver tumultuous, so he recedes back to the middle of his small abode. The little guy falls asleep and awakens to psychedelic visions of they eye in the sky, and then he falls apart and becomes reformed as the eye look on.

The plastic wrap waves encroach on the creature’s home as the island opens up into a portal of light, through which the creature goes and enters into a white paper mache forest which was seen is hies earlier visions. He meets another similar creature and the two combine to form different shapes and then spread out as a small dark layer on the white forest floor. A claymation dog then comes and sits on the colorful patch made by the melted clay figures, in a slightly ominous and inconclusive ending.

Dinosaur Jr. announced in March that they plan to tour this fall, from late July to February 2022.

Lou Barlow of Dinosaur Jr. announced his upcoming LP “Reason To Live” earlier this month.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat