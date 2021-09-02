Little Simz Shares Chill New Song “Point & Kill” Featuring Obongjayar

Home News Gasmyne Cox September 2nd, 2021 - 7:41 PM

Little Simz, London rapper and singer, tomorrow will release her new album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert. Today, Simz shared what maybe the best track.

As the title Sometimes I Might Be Introvert suggests the entire album only encompasses Little Simz voice. The only song with a featured guest, which is Obongjayar, the Nigeria-born and London singer is “Point And Kill” which might draw in more attention to itself than any other song.

“Point And Kill” has a bouncy, elastic kind of beat to it. The singing between Simz and Obongjayar it’s very easy to follow especially at the “point and kill” and “you can’t stop me, oh” parts where they alternate on who sings it.

This song was also previously performed at Simz Tiny Desk Concert. There is also an official music video out for it and it comes across as being in the ’80s.