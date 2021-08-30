DROTT Unveil Eerie New Music Video for “Arch of Gloom”

Home News Alison Alber August 30th, 2021 - 6:25 PM

The genre bending project DROTT reveled their second single, “Arch of Gloom,” off their upcoming album Orcus. The debut album is set to be released on September 24th via By Norse. The band is a passion project of Norwegian artists Arve Isdal (Enslaved), Ivar Thormodsæter (Ulver) and Matias Monsen. The band previously released their track “The Marauders.”

The trio has a vast musical background, mixing genres like jazz and metal to classical music. As one of their major influences the band lists the force of nature, superstition and spirituality. The project just assembled in 2020 and released their debut EP, S/T, in March this year.

“At the end of a dark and bouncy road lies the Arch of Gloom.” That’s how DROTT introduces their fans to their newest song. The video to the song is very mystical and obviously inspired by nature, perfectly reflecting the song. The forest is hauntingly beautiful and the calm figures wearing masks, add to the haunting effect. The song itself is purely instrumental and it’s easy to get lost in it’s trance. Once the string instruments kick in, the song becomes an even bigger dramatic feeling. In the video the audience later sees these haunting masked men dancing, and one is left to wonder, is this maybe an occult ritual? With this in mind the whole song feels like a musical ritual.

Their previous released song “The Marauder,” seems a lot darker in comparison and more inspired by the nordic mythology, even though the song is also purely instrumental. Fans of the german/nordic folk metal band Heilung, can be excited about the release.

In other news, Enslaved just announced their newest EP, Caravans To The Outer Worlds, which is set to be released on October 1st. The EP follows the band’s latest release Utgard. Thormodsæter‘s band Ulver also released their album Flowers of Evil last year. Shortly after their release, MXDWN caught up with frontman Kriss Rygg for a lengthy look at the band’s past. Check out the interview here.