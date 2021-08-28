Kanye West Turns in Donda to Streaming Services

Home News Skyy Rincon August 28th, 2021 - 1:57 PM

According to NME, American rapper Kanye West’s long awaited album Donda was reportedly handed in to streaming services for a possible release this weekend. Despite the reports, the album is not guaranteed for release as West has previously turned in the album to DSPS but later took it back to continue work on it. The album would be the rapper’s tenth studio album thus far.

Donda has been given many release dates that have been rescheduled multiple times since its conception. Meanwhile, West has been hosting various listening parties for the album, with his most recent taking place at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on August 26 . There was no proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative diagnostic test requirement in order to attend the event although on-site vaccinations were offered to guests. The same was done at West’s second listening party at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, the rapper’s hometown.

Each listening party featured special guests ranging from West’s estranged wife Kim Kardashian-West, Rick Ross, Marilyn Manson and DaBaby. Manson is currently tied up with multiple lawsuits from four different women which include accusations of rape and sexual, physical and emotional abuse. DaBaby is also facing his own controversy over homophobic and misogynistic comments he made at Miami’s Rolling Loud in July 2021.

The rapper has collaborated with many artists on the album including The Weeknd, Young Thug, Kid Cudi and Dr. Dre. Kanye and Dr. Dre recently teased their song “Glory” on a Beats commercial starring American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson.