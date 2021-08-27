Dead Sara Announce New Album Ain’t It Tragic for September 2021 Release

Home News Gasmyne Cox August 27th, 2021 - 7:02 PM

Dead Sara announced their new album, Ain’t It Tragic to release September 17th via Warner Records. This will be the first album release since the 2018 EP Temporary Things Taking Up Space featuring the 2020 “Hands Up” track and new single “Heroes.”

Sean Friday, Dead Sara’s drummer/programmer and Noah Shain worked together to make Ain’t It Tragic. Shain also worked on the albums Dead Sara (2012) and Pleasure To Meet You (2015).

The album is made of 11 songs highlighting the use of Emily Armstrong, Dead Sara’s vocalist/guitarist/songwriter and Siouxsie Medley guitarist/backing vocalist.

Emily Armstrong, Dead Sara’s vocalist/guitarist/songwriter comments on how Ain’t It Tragic was produced: “Deep in the making of this album, in the thick of the pandemic, we had nothing to do but write and record music. Amid all that was happening in the world and the day-in day-out in the studio we let our guards down and let whatever happen, happen… losing our minds.”

AIN’T IT TRAGIC Tracklist:

1. Starry Eyed

2. Good Times

3. All I Know Is That You Left Me For Dead

4. Hypnotic

5. Heroes

6. Hands Up

7. Lover Stay Wild

8. Gimme Gimme

9. Lights Out!

10. Uninspired

11. Losing My Mind

