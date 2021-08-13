Dead Sara Go Wild in New Music Video for “Heroes”

Today, Los Angeles rock band Dead Sara released their new single “Heroes” that includes an energetic music video. The group’s signature dual guitarists Emily Armstrong’s (vocalist/guitarist/
Dead Sara encompasses the one saying of “all my heroes are dead” because sometimes heroes aren’t all what they crack up to be or meet people’s expectations. The band move to four different locations (the kitchen, outside, the studio and the bathroom) during the video where they are just wilding out.
This newly released single plus their 2020 comeback “Hands Up” are both ways to tell fans they are back after three long years of silence.
As Dead Sara returns from their three years of silence they will soon be hitting the road for their tour. It will start with an appearance at Summerfest in Milwaukee, WI on September 17. Then their headliner will run on September 18 at Amsterdam Music Hall in Minneapolis, MN and cross the country before returning to L.A. for a hometown gig on October 9 at The Roxy. Then they will grace the bills of Welcome to Rockville in Daytona, FL on November 11 and Shiprocked on January 22-27. Additional dates for 2021 are to be announced later this year. Dead Sara will also tour the world in 2022. Tickets are now on sale.