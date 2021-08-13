mxdwn Music

Menu

Dead Sara Go Wild in New Music Video for “Heroes”

August 13th, 2021 - 8:34 PM

Dead Sara Go Wild in New Music Video for “Heroes”
Photo Credit: Owen Ela

Today, Los Angeles rock band Dead Sara released their new single “Heroes” that includes an energetic music video. The group’s signature dual guitarists Emily Armstrong’s (vocalist/guitarist/songwriter) and Siouxsie Medley’s (guitars/backing vocals)  play an intense chorus throughout the song. It was also co-produced by Dead Sara drummer/programmer Sean Friday and longtime collaborator Noah Shain.

Dead Sara encompasses the one saying of “all my heroes are dead” because sometimes heroes aren’t all what they crack up to be or meet people’s expectations. The band move to four different locations (the kitchen, outside, the studio and the bathroom) during the video where they are just wilding out.

This newly released single plus their 2020 comeback “Hands Up” are both ways to tell fans they are back after three long years of silence.

As Dead Sara returns from their three years of silence they will soon be hitting the road for their tour. It will start with an appearance at Summerfest  in Milwaukee, WI on September 17. Then their headliner will run on September 18 at Amsterdam Music Hall in Minneapolis, MN and cross the country before returning to L.A. for a hometown gig on October 9 at The Roxy. Then they will grace the bills of Welcome to Rockville in Daytona, FL on November 11 and Shiprocked on January 22-27. Additional dates for 2021 are to be announced later this year. Dead Sara will also tour the world in 2022. Tickets are now on sale.

TOUR DATES:
2021:
Sep 17   Milwaukee, WI   Summerfest (w/ The Struts)      
Sep 18   Minneapolis, MN  Amsterdam Music Hall
Sep 20  Kansas City, MO  recordbar
Sep 22  St. Louis, MO  Blueberry Hill
Sep 24  Louisville, KY  Louder Than Life Festival
Sep 25  Chicago, IL  Beat Kitchen
Sep 27  Cleveland, OH  Beachland Tavern
Sep 28  Columbus, OH  The Basement
Sep 30  Washington DC  Black Cat
Oct 01  New York, NY  Bowery Ballroom
Oct 02  Boston, MA  Sonia
Oct 09  Los Angeles, CA  Roxy
Nov 12  Daytona, FL  Welcome To Rockville
2022:
Jan 22-27  Galveston, Costa Maya, Cozumel  ShipRocked
Photo credit: Owen Ela

Comments
© mxdwn.com 2001 - 2021. All rights reserved.