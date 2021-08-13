Dead Sara Go Wild in New Music Video for “Heroes”

Home News Gasmyne Cox August 13th, 2021 - 8:34 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

Today, Los Angeles rock band Dead Sara released their new single “Heroes” that includes an energetic music video. The group’s signature dual guitarists Emily Armstrong’s (vocalist/guitarist/ songwriter) and Siouxsie Medley’s (guitars/backing vocals) play an intense chorus throughout the song. It was also co-produced by Dead Sara drummer/programmer Sean Friday and longtime collaborator Noah Shain.

Dead Sara encompasses the one saying of “all my heroes are dead” because sometimes heroes aren’t all what they crack up to be or meet people’s expectations. The band move to four different locations (the kitchen, outside, the studio and the bathroom) during the video where they are just wilding out.

This newly released single plus their 2020 comeback “Hands Up” are both ways to tell fans they are back after three long years of silence.

As Dead Sara returns from their three years of silence they will soon be hitting the road for their tour. It will start with an appearance at Summerfest in Milwaukee, WI on September 17. Then their headliner will run on September 18 at Amsterdam Music Hall in Minneapolis, MN and cross the country before returning to L.A. for a hometown gig on October 9 at The Roxy. Then they will grace the bills of Welcome to Rockville in Daytona, FL on November 11 and Shiprocked on January 22-27. Additional dates for 2021 are to be announced later this year. Dead Sara will also tour the world in 2022. Tickets are now on sale.

Sep 17 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest (w/ The Struts)

Sep 18 Minneapolis, MN Amsterdam Music Hall Sep 20 Kansas City, MO recordbar Sep 22 St. Louis, MO Blueberry Hill Sep 24 Louisville, KY Louder Than Life Festival Sep 25 Chicago, IL Beat Kitchen Sep 27 Cleveland, OH Beachland Tavern Sep 28 Columbus, OH The Basement Sep 30 Washington DC Black Cat Oct 01 New York, NY Bowery Ballroom Oct 02 Boston, MA Sonia Oct 09 Los Angeles, CA Roxy Daytona, FL Welcome To Rockville Nov 12

2022: Jan 22-27 Galveston, Costa Maya, Cozumel ShipRocked

