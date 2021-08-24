Kendrick Lamar Teams Up With Baby Keem for New Collaborative Track “Family Ties” Dropping This Week

Home News Gasmyne Cox August 24th, 2021 - 8:29 PM

A family reunion in progress between Baby Keem and his superstar cousin Kendrick Lamar collaborating on a new “Family Ties.” The release will be this Friday, August 26th.

The cover shows all the family members with black bars covering their eyes except for Keem and Lamar. This will be the third song done along with “Durag Activity” and “No Sense.” His latest album The Melodic Blue is to be released later this year.

Baby Keem shares tweet about upcoming collab via twitter:

family ties Thursday // 9pm PST pic.twitter.com/jipSllQHC6 — baby keem (@babykeem) August 23, 2021

“Family Ties,” came after a collab between Baby Keem and Travis Scott that produced “Durag Activity.” Which made number 85 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Family Ties” announcement came days after Lamar revealed this would be his final album with Top Dawg Entertainment and he would always cherish the “brotherhood” that he had with TDE for the last 17 years.

