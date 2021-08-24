Cults Announce Spring 2022 Tour Dates

Home News Alison Alber August 24th, 2021 - 7:16 PM

Indie pop duo Cult are set to hit the road again. The duo announced their upcoming spring 2022 dates today via their website. The tour will kick off on February 16th in San Diego, CA, and conclude a month later on March 26th in Boston, MA. The run includes over 20 dates, stretching all over North America.

The band released their newest album Host in September last year. Because touring was impossible in 2020, it seems the band can now finally perform some of the songs off the album live. Mxdwn’s album reviewer Sven Kline called the record, “It is albums like Host that take away the chaos of the live world into a tranquil place of mind that is calming and coaxing such as the reverence of a nursery where no harm can be done.”

Cult are celebrating the 10th year anniversary of their self-titles debut album this year. The band originally started out in 2010. Since then, the band released five albums, Static in 2013, their 2017 record Offering and The Motels the following year in 2018. The Motels is a cover album of the self-titled debut album of new wave band The Motels, the original album was released in 1979.

Check out the tour dates for Cults below.