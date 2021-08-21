Stöner Are Recording Music For a “Special Release”

Home News Aswath Viswanathan August 21st, 2021 - 5:50 PM

According to Theprp, Stöner are back in the studio recording new music for a “special release.” The band posted a picture of themselves in the studio captioned, “Back in the studio recording something for a special release…stay tuned stoners.” They also include the hashtags “#motorhead” and “#ramones” which may be hinting at covers.

Stóner was formed in 2020, made up of former Kyuss members Brant Bjork (guitars/vocals), Nick Oliveri (bass/vocals) and Nick Oliveri (drums). The band are self-described to make everything from “flowing jams to all-out punker blasts.” Bjork stated that Stoner would be a “full time thing.”

Recently in June, Stöner released their debut album, Stoners Rule. The album carries heavy psychedelic sounds and aptly falls under the genre of stoner rock. In May, the band announced that they will be joining Clutch on their five-concert 30th anniversary tour at the end of 2021. Stoner will also be booking tour dates for 2022 in Europe and possibly the United States.