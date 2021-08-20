Heartless Bastards Become One With Nature in New Video for “You Never Know”

Home News Gasmyne Cox August 20th, 2021 - 7:37 PM

Heartless Bastards released a new single called “You Never Know,” for their new album A Beautiful Life. This will be their first album and single release in five years since their absence. A Beautiful Life will come out on September 10 via Sweet Unknown Records/Thirty Tigers.

Heartless Bastards will be going on tour starting August 20 in Austin, TX and will stay there until the 28th then move on. The US tour will last until November 24th with the last show in Dallas, TX at The Kessler Theatre. Afterwards, Heartless Bastards will head overseas for their European tour for two months (January & February). Tickets are now on sale.

“You Never Know,” can be seen as a cinematic and pleasing music video that incorporates a love story, a zebra and face paint. The song involves going on a romantic adventure with two women and exploring different environments. The song lyric that goes “you never know until you do,” comes across as people not knowing what they have until something really significant happens and they start to appreciate it more.

Heartless Bastards frontwoman Erika Wennerstrom, shares why she made “You Never Know”: “When I wrote ‘You Never Know,’ I imagined it being in Moonrise Kingdom, the Wes Anderson film, even though the movie has already been made. There’s a sense of adventure and innocence that youth embodies whether it’s with love or goals and dreams. This song is a reminder to stay open. Life is short. Take chances.”

EUROPEAN TOUR:

JANUARY

01/24/2022 – Cambridge, UK – Portland Arms

01/25/2022 – Bristol, UK – Exchange

01/26/2022 – Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club

01/27/2022 – Glasgow, UK – Mono

01/28/2022 – Newcastle, UK – Cluny 2

01/29/2022 – Liverpool, UK – District

01/30/2022 – Manchester, UK – Deaf Institute

FEBRUARY

02/01/2022 – London, UK – Oslo

02/02/2022 – Paris, FR – FGO

02/03/2022 – Brussels, BE – Botanique Rotonde

02/04/2022 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso (Upstairs)

02/06/2022 – Hamburg, DE – Molotow Skybar

02/07/2022 – Berlin, DE – Cassiopeia

02/08/2022 – Munich, DE – Kranhalle

02/10/2022 – Vienna, AT – Chelsea

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz