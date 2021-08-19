Polly Scattergood Shares Retro New Video for Collaboration With Jim Sclavunos “Saturn 9”

Home News Gasmyne Cox August 19th, 2021 - 7:11 PM

Absence of Light is a brand new EP made by Polly Scattergood with the help of Jim Sclavunos. The reason Absence of Light was made was to be an escape into the cosmos away from all the gloom and doom that has been happening with COVID and to see what lies beyond in a brighter future. “Saturn 9” a song made on this EP will be released this week that was made during the summer of lockdown. The digital release of Absence of Light EP will be on September 15 and the vinyl on Sept. 29th.

“Saturn 9” is a retro-colorful, Lyra-clad, beat box music video that shows how life can be joyful and exciting while spending it with friends. “Saturn 9” comes from the word saturnine which deals with doom and gloom that basically explains what COVID is while this song intends to do the opposite of that as life tries to return to normal.

Polly Scattergood virtually met with Jim Sclavunos a member of Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, Sonic Youth and Grinderman and mutual collaborator Glenn Kerrigan. Absence of Light was meant to evoke the wonder of space and the mystery of unknown scientific discoveries.

Scattergood explains why she made Absence of Light and the process of making it : “Whilst locked down we looked up. Dreaming of faraway landscapes and spaces in the distance. We researched planets and solar systems, and found inspiration in a dreamlike journey. A shimmering darkness twisting around mythology and science but shrouded in a vast unknown. These journeys were then reflected upon from our more grounded space, mid-pandemic, trapped between four walls. All writing sessions via video link. Time delays and interference all added to the energy within this project.”

“I have known Jim for many years, and we had previously worked together in my studio in Camden. When lockdown came in we decided to do some virtual writing sessions, the new-found time that we both had on our hands. We would get together on a video call at midday and just keep the session running until we had a song. Glenn Kerrigan, my long-time collaborator, was on hand to help us conjure up a sound from the outer edge of the universe.”

Absence of Light EP tracklist:

1.Absence of Light

2.Saturn 9

3.Shadows

4.Looking for a God