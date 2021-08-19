mxdwn PREMIERE: Tarah Who? Shares New Video for Acoustic Version of “Bad Time”

Home News Matt Matasci August 19th, 2021 - 10:00 AM

Tarah Who? is a punk duo from Los Angeles led by frontwoman Tarah Carpenter alongside drummer Coralie Herve. The band’s grunge-y, guitar-oriented sound comes from Carpenter’s longtime love of music. She began playing music in her homeland of France at the age of 14, playing drums before learning other instruments like bass, guitar and singing. Soon she was writing her own songs and finally made the big move to Los Angeles, playing her first show as Tarah Who? at a warehouse party.

Today we’re premiering the acoustic video for their previously-released single “Bad Time.” The clip features the two members of the band enthusiastically playing the song alongside studio footage with Jason Orme, who played bass, mandolin, 12 string guitar and percussion. If the shuffling acoustic punk sound reminds you a bit of Violent Femmes, you won’t be alone.

“During interviews, we get often asked if we prefer to play live or record, or ‘what is the best part of being a musician?’ said Carpenter. “For me, it is everything. From writing the song and feeling it, to bringing it to life at the studio and sharing it, living it with an audience who maybe can relate to the lyrics as well. I feel extremely lucky to be able to work with Jason. We are so connected that we are comfortable saying what we want for the songs we work on without thinking we might offend the other. I feel like all egos are left at the door and we just focus on having fun and being creative. It is actually a very simple and natural process. We just let ourselves go, and ‘let the magic happen.’ We tend to improvise and with that, mistakes and accidents happen. I usually pay attention to those because they make those moments unique, and they are great memories to have and stories to tell later on. We are a great team. I am a big fan of ‘making of” or behind the scenes documentary-like videos. I wish we could capture all of the ‘tadaa’ moments that happen while we record and how ideas come up, maybe because I am a big fan of Jason’s myself that I want the world to know how amazing he is as a musician, and as our producer. Luckily, my dear friend and videographer Maria Quintana was around to capture us in action, working on ‘Bad Time’ Acoustic and we made this footage the video for the song. Now I know… I don’t smile a bunch of that video, but I had literally just flown back from our European tour, and I was pretty jetlagged, but believe me, I am smiling and totally enjoying myself inside.”