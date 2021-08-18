Craig Wedren Reveals Powerful New Track “You Are Not Your Feelings”

Home News Gasmyne Cox August 18th, 2021 - 7:38 PM

Craig Wedren adds another single “You Are Not Your Feelings,” to his expanses of The Dream Dreaming. As a frontman to a semi post-hardcore band Shudder To Think and a film and television composer Wedren made The Dream Dreaming to focus on song and visuals and how they work together to draw in listeners.

Wedren being a film and TV composer is now working on multiple shows such as Shrill (Hulu), Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC) and the fourth season of New Amsterdam with Alex Shenkman (NBC).

“You Are Not Your Feelings” as Wedren says was made for a growing teenager in Cleveland when his emotions ran the show. “It was a revelation to me that my feelings could and perhaps should occupy the passenger’s seat (a vital navigator) with steadier hands and cooler heads at the wheel,” said Wedren. Emotions played a huge part of why he made the song, but it didn’t control his whole being. What he felt was managed by his thinking so that one didn’t have more control than the other.

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz