Bedouine Announces New Album Waysides for October 2021 Release and Shares New Song “The Wave”

Today, singer-songwriter Azniv Korkejian, aka Bedouine, announced her third album Waysides. The upcoming record is set to drop on October 15th via The Ochard. With the news of her new record, comes the first single “Waves.” In the new song, the folk artist explores the depth of griev in her own creative way.

Korkejian says about her new song, “I wrote this about the loss of a close friend, specifically the swell of emotion I try to resign myself to when thinking of her premature absence. She was someone who had an uncomplicated relationship with life and living.” She continues, “I often wondered ‘Why her and not me?’ I was trying to practice the things I was learning, to surrender to the fear and the grief…and the fear of grief. I haven’t entirely worked through it. Writing ‘The Wave’ was a reminder to feel my feelings. At a time of such collective loss I imagine there are people out there that could relate. It feels cathartic to share.”

To accompany her new song, the artist released a calming lyric video, which features Bedouine playing the guitar very softly. The song reminds one of a Fleetwood Mac song from time to time. It’s soft and sensitive but with a strong lyrical presence. The song highlights the strong songwriting talent of Korkejian. The classic folk elements throughout the song take one back to the hight of the genre, somewhere around the ‘60s or ‘70s, yes, to those Fleetwood Mac days.

Bedouine’s last album, Bird Songs Of A Killjoy, was released in 2019. Mxdwn’s album reviewer Ally Tatosian called the album “A combination of growth and brilliance.” Korkejian’s debut self-titled album was only released four years ago in 2017, starting her career.

Wayside Tracklist:

01 The Solitude

02 It Wasn’t Me

03 I Don’t Need the Light

04 Easy

05 You Never Leave Me

06 The Wave

07 This Machine

08 Forever Everette

09 Sonnet 104

10 Songbird