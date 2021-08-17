Nite Jewel Shares Synthy New Single “To Feel It”

Home News Gasmyne Cox August 17th, 2021 - 10:04 PM

Nite Jewel has released her final single from her four year absence. “To Feel It” goes with the August 27th release of the album No Sun. Jewel will also be going on tour soon and tickets are being sold at the moment.

As the third and final piece to Jewel’s avant-electric pop album No Sun, “To Feel It” describes how bitterness and defiance. This is marked by the part when she says “You don’t want to feel this? Well I will.” It demonstrates how strong she feel in this moment of complete vulnerability. It’s a way to show viewers that being weak can also be a way to show strength and that they’re ready to be over the pain.

NITE JEWEL TOUR DATES:

08/27/2021 Los Angeles, CA – Zebulon (w/ Anenon, Jay Israelson & DJ Harriet Brown)

09/03/2021 New York, NY – Baby’s All Right (w/ NAIMA & DJ Starchild)

09/25/2021 Boise, ID – Treefort Festival

No Sun Tracklist:

1. Anymore

2. Before I Go

3. Show Me What You’re Made Of

4. To Feel It

5. #14

6. No Escape

7. This Time

8. When There Is No Sun (Sun Ra Cover)

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat