Kat Von D Unleashes Cathartic New Music Video for “Fear You”

Home News Gasmyne Cox August 17th, 2021 - 8:05 PM

Multimedia artist Kat Von D released a new single, “Fear You” for her latest album Love Made Me Do It. The album will be released on August 27th.

Revolver shares their thoughts on Von D’s new single: “See Kat Von D smash shit in badass “Fear You” video — “Sound-wise, Von D’s music sits squarely in the goth/synthwave world, and “Fear You” is a great showcase of her sonic talents. Over blinking synths, a snakey bassline and industiralized drums, Von D belts with a commanding coolness that would suggest she’s been making this kind of thing for a solid decade longer than she has.”

The video begins with Von D meeting her bandmates and seeing Sammi (synth 2/IAMX) and Gregg (synth 1/Cat Power, The Gossip) having relationship issues. So they all hop in Von D’s Chevy convertible and hit the road. As they head out to on abandoned lot that’s filled with red glass objects Von D’s band picks a weapon out the trunk and wreak havok. The band takes all their frustration out in a non-self destructive kind of way and have a good time together while doing it.

Kat Von D comments on what she was trying to accomplish making “Fear You”: “I wanted to create a storyline that exemplifies violence in a way that was therapeutic and not self destructive. I wrote and directed this video to tell the story of not only the pain of heartbreak, but the power of the support from the friends around you.”

She will also soon be going on tour and tickets are now on sale.

9/27/2021 Phoenix, AZ @ The Van House

9/28/2021 San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

9/30/2021 Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

10/02/2021 San Francisco, CA @ August Hall