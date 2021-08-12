Maynard James Keenan of Tool Reveals Wife’s Breast Cancer Diagnosis, Says She Is His “Muse”

Home News Roy Lott August 12th, 2021 - 9:35 PM

Tool perform at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA, USA on 20 October, 2019.

Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan took to Instagram to show love to his wife on her birthday. In the post, Keenan revealed that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer since December and praised her for being strong throughout, calling her his muse. “She didn’t collapse into a pile of self pity. She didn’t launch into an entitlement rage. She didn’t act out in any self destructive manner. Instead she asked the right questions, listened to her doctors, made a plan, and stuck to it,” he wrote.

Keenan last revealed that he had contracted COVID-19 last year, which he had lung damage because of it. Drummer of Tool Danny Carey recently spoke about his hopes to begin recording an EP with the group during the lockdown last year. “Tool hasn’t been jamming. We’ve been just kind on hiatus,” Carey explained. “Nothing’s really been happening. But I think it’s time. We kept hoping that we were gonna get back out, so we were just kind of, ‘Hey, enjoy this while it lasts,’ but now it’s looking like it could go to the rest of the year, so we need to get the lead out and start functioning — maybe knock out another EP, at least, or something like that.”

An update on the EP is unknown.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson