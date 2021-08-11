mxdwn PREMIERE: The Velvicks Share Sultry New Rock & Roll Song “LA”

Home News Matt Matasci August 11th, 2021 - 10:00 AM

NYC-based indie-rock band The Velvicks have shared a new single titled “L.A.” The dynamic song is a tribute to those who follow their dreams despite all obstacles and criticism.

The band shares about the track in a press release, “’L.A.’ Pays homage to everyone who gives up on most of life’s ordinary experiences, known by most people as happiness, to pursue what brings them sanity, joy.” They go on to say, “This tune sings to everyone who sacrifices time to devote themselves to developing a skill and dedicate their lives to it, bypassing the inevitable self-doubt, existential crises, and social disapproval to most likely, in the end, deal with deceptions. Cheers to the brave-hearted blind faith knuckleheads out there.”