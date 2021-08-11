mxdwn PREMIERE: The Velvicks Share Sultry New Rock & Roll Song “LA”

NYC-based indie-rock band The Velvicks have shared a new single titled “L.A.” The dynamic song is a tribute to those who follow their dreams despite all obstacles and criticism.
The band shares about the track in a press release, “’L.A.’ Pays homage to everyone who gives up on most of life’s ordinary experiences, known by most people as happiness, to pursue what brings them sanity, joy.” They go on to say, “This tune sings to everyone who sacrifices time to devote themselves to developing a skill and dedicate their lives to it, bypassing the inevitable self-doubt, existential crises, and social disapproval to most likely, in the end, deal with deceptions. Cheers to the brave-hearted blind faith knuckleheads out there.”
Leading with laid-back, broody vocals, “L.A.” builds into a classic-sounding rock track complete with steady bass, energetic percussion and pronounced guitars. The song cuts back on its heavy instrumental intermittently, spotlighting frontman Vick Nader’s gripping, ruminative lyrics like “You gotta get me out before it’s too late” and “This is how it goes.”
The new track follows the release of the band’s debut EP, Run, which came out in July of 2020. The Velvicks’ self-produced EP draws inspiration from the ‘70s and ‘90s, adding the group’s own modern flair to classic rock.