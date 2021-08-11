Billy Idol Announces New EP The Roadside for September 2021 Release, Shares First Track in Seven Years “Bitter Taste”

Home News Alison Alber August 11th, 2021 - 9:56 PM

‘80s pop-rock star Billy Idol announced his first EP since 1981, The Roadside, today. The EP is set to be released on September 17 via Dark Horse Records. According to Brooklyn Vegan, the record label was founded by the late George Harris and is now relaunched by his children, Dahni and David Zonshine. The singer also shared his new song, “Bitter Taste.”

This is the artist’s first new music since his 2014 album, Kings & Queens Of The Underground. Not only is this EP his first since 1981, but also since his debut EP, Don’t Stop.

The singer states that his recent motorcycle accident inspired him to make this EP. “I think everyone has been feeling more reflective (during the pandemic). So, it seemed quite logical and natural to write something about my motorcycle accident.” He goes and calls the accident a “wake-up moment.”

“A little bit of me got left on that roadside. But it wasn’t necessarily a bad thing in the end; it was a wake-up call. Maybe on that roadside, I left behind the irreverent youthful Billy and opened the door for a more attentive father and a more sensitive musician,” Idol says.

The gloomy song works well with Billy Idol’s iconic dark voice. The guitars blend a few country notes into the rock song. With the lyrics, “Hello, goodbye/There’s a million ways to die/Should’ve left me way back/Should’ve left me way back/by the roadside, ” show exactly how powerful the artist utilized his experience to create new art.

The experience also obviously inspired his video. Some of the video is shot at the side of a road, with Idol singing while he works around the area. Other shots show the singer in the car, walking through a grassy field or sitting on a bed in a roadside motel. The final shot shows Billy Idol laying on the road with angel wings, it looks like he’s dead but then he opens his eyes before the video ends.

The Roadside Tracklist:

1. Rita Hayworth

2. Bitter Taste

3. U Don’t Have To Kiss Me Like That

4. Baby Put Your Clothes Back On

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz