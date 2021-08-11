Atmosphere Release New 3-Track Single, Destroy a Car in Music Video for “Clocked”

Home News Gasmyne Cox August 11th, 2021 - 7:17 PM

Atmosphere will release a Side B to their new album Word? on October 8th. Word? Side B release tracks will include “Strung” [feat. Musab], “Sleepless” [feat. Nino Bless], and the single “Clocked.” Word? Side B will also feature guest performers such as the late MF DOOM, Evidence, Aesop Rock, Sa-Roc, Lateef the Truthspeaker, Nikki Jean and more.

When watching “Clocked,” produced and directed by the team at 1Light Films, Slug appears to run a carwash, donning coveralls complete with the name patch, “Sean.” After waving an SUV into the tunnel, Slug delivers a foreboding performance from outside, while the wash begins to uncover an ominous tale of its own.

On “Clocked,” producer Ant’s euphonic thrum waxes and wanes as Slug’s instantly recognizable flow captivates right from the intro, “Once upon a time, there was a young boy…” Between the razor-sharp snares, the warm fleshy basslines, and the resonant melody, fans will notice strong hints of Atmosphere’s nascent years within this cautionary tale about time.

Atmosphere has also started a tour with Cypress Hill on August 8th in Irving, TX and will be going to 17 more stops. They will also have a special guest Z-Trip that will play at before and between headliner sets while the two bands switch headlining during the tour. The final performance will be in Colorado at the world-famous Red Rocks Amphitheatre on August 28th. Tickets at the moment are still being sold via rhymesayers.

Additionally, Atmosphere has a headlining performance scheduled in Fargo, ND at Fargo Brewing (Outdoors) on Sept 11, with direct support from long-time friend and collaborator Murs, as well as Haphduzn and Hydroe. Atmosphere will also be performing at the Cali Roots Baja Sessions later this year in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and are slated to perform at the Cali Roots Festival in Monterey, CA in 2022.

WORD? Tracklist:

Fleetwood

Something

Crumbs (feat. Evidence & Muja Messiah)

Woes

Strung (feat. Musab)

Clocked

Sleepless (feat. Nino Bless)

Distances

Carousel (feat. Nikki Jean)

Vanish

Pressed (feat. Anwar HighSign, BlackLiq, Sa-Roc, Haphduzn, and Lateef the Truthspeaker)

Skull

Nekst

Barcade (feat. Aesop Rock & MF DOOM)

REMAINING TOUR DATES w/ CYPRESS HILL & Z-TRIP:

August 11 – Albuquerque, NM – Expo NM Creative Arts Lot

August 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Auditorium West Parking Lot

August 14 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater

August 15 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Amphitheater

August 17 – Las Vegas, NV – Craig Ranch Amphitheater

August 19 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre

August 20 – Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheater

August 21 – Spokane, WA – Riverfront Park Pavilion

August 22 – Redmond, WA – Marymoor Park

August 25 – Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater

August 26 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center-Amphitheater

August 27 – Sandy, UT – Rio Tinto Stadium Plaza

August 28 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

TOUR DATE w/ MURS & HAPHDUZN:

Sept 11 – Fargo, ND – Fargo Brewing (Outdoors)

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna