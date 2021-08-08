Enslaved Announce New EP Caravans To The Outer Worlds for October 2021 Release

Home News Aswath Viswanathan August 8th, 2021 - 5:40 PM

Norwegian metal band Enslaved have announced a new EP Caravans To The Outer Worlds to be released on October 1, 2021. Along with the album announcement, the band released a brand new music video for the title track.

The song starts off with a minute long buildup with ambient noises and sputtering hi-hats until it develops into crushing guitar lines and classic heavy metal drums. The guitars become increasingly more chaotic as the song progresses. Gritty, screaming vocals are added into the forefront as all the instrumental elements are being blasted. The song opens up as the vocals become lighter and cleaner, and the drums are brought back in with more of a groove. Near the end of the track, there is a break from the heavy guitars. We are brought back to the light acoustic guitars and subtle hi-hats from the beginning of the song before being built up again.

The music video utilizes various drone shots of mountain scapes, black sand beaches and cloudy, rainy days. At one point there is a shot of a volcano exploding with lava in reverse. The lava can be seen slowly going back into the volcano. Throughout all the cinematic nature shots are two cloaked figures wearing war-style eye paint who are walking across the mountainous landscape. One of the cloaked figures is carrying a sword. When the two figures meet up, the one with the sword bows down onto their knees while the other one presents them with a crystal ball.

Enslaved’s last project came out in October 2020, titled Utgard. It dealt with them “descending into Utgard,” which lies “deep in the dark beneath their native Norway,” said a press release. Guitarist and vocalist Ivar Bjørnson said about their upcoming EP that, “This is the story that wanted to be told, and this is music that demanded to be heard. Who are we to question that? After Utgard, the path ahead cleared itself – and we followed; past, present and future melted together in an EP that marks one giant leap for us.”

Caravans To The Outer Worlds Tracklist:

1. Caravans To The Outer Worlds

2. Intermezzo I: Lonnlig – Gudlig

3. Run II – The Epitaph

4. Intermezzo II: The Navigator

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat