Information Society Shares Synth-Driven New Track “Room 1904”

Aswath Viswanathan August 7th, 2021 - 5:22 PM

Information Society has shared a new synth-driven track titled “Room 1904,” their fourth single from their newly released album ODDfellows through Hakatak International Records. ODDfellows came out on August 6, 2021 with “Room 1904” serving as the centerpiece for the vintage-style synth pop that the band strives to achieve on this record.

“Room 1904” begins with a distorted and gritty, yet also majestic arpeggiated synth. It quickly opens up with driving pop drums, wide, soaring strings, and a subtle guitar melody that makes up most of the emotion of the instrumental. Although the synth melodies are a main focal point of the track, the strings are brought to the forefront of the song following the chorus and add a cinematic depth to the track. Information Society’s Keyboardist Paul Robb shared that, “Sonically, the idea was to have the synth arpeggios and string machine melody that form the heart of the track hearken back to the earliest days of post-Moroder synth pop. It’s also one of the few Information Society songs to prominently feature an electric guitar.”

“‘Room 1904’ is one of our favorites and definitely the poppiest song on the new album,” Robb adds. “It’s a melancholy song at heart about unattainable love and missed connections, but like all the best sad songs (we think), it’s actually pretty bouncy uptempo.” Lead singer Kurt Larson enters the track with high-register vocals that sit atop the instrumental with an aura of nostalgia. The song is upbeat but the sadness pours out of his lyrics with lines like “And I know I’ll never be in love again.”

The music video is a recording of Information Society performing live interlaced by glitchy video effects and colors. Multiple camera angles capture each band member happily playing their own instrument as the crowd goes wild. There are many up close and personal shots of Larson singing his heart out on stage.

Information Society announced the release of ODDfellows back in May. According to the band, the album is the first album released with a headphone rendering of THX Spatial Audio, which is a technology that makes sounds feel like they’re coming from “outside your head.”