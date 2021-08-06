mxdwn PREMIERE: Blame My Youth Is Frustrated with the Middle Ground in New Video for “Tentacle”

Home News Matt Matasci August 6th, 2021 - 7:00 AM

Blame My Youth is the moniker under which Sean Van Vleet records and today we’ve got the premiere of his latest track “Tentacle,” a raging modern alt-rock track that treads the line between Twenty One Pilots and Imagine Dragons. It’s a song with a ton of energy that takes its inspiration from a surprising source.

“I wrote this about an antidepressant that I had to take because I’m a textbook raging insomniac,” said Van Vleet. “I have to take two pills in order to sleep. One of them is supposed to take away all the highs and lows and it keeps your personality somewhere in the middle, so you’re not anxious. ‘Tentacles’ is about being super frustrated with that middle ground and missing the extremes and all their glory – good and bad. I watched ‘My Octopus Teacher’ around the same time so I think that’s where tentacles came from. No disrespect to octopuses, I am actually obsessed with them. They’re so strong and venomous so I made the analogy for a prescription drug. Pretty out there, I know… so uh, try and stay off the drugs, kids.”

You can catch Blame My Youth on tour this coming fall, where the band will support Southern California alt-rock legends The Offspring. The tour announcement comes on the heals of last fall’s debut Blame My Youth single, “Fantastic.” Other songs released by Van Vleet include “Go To Sleep,” which interpoloates a classic folktale “Didn’t Nobody Leave But The Baby” and “Dance With My Demons.”

Blame My Youth Tour Dates

09/01 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

09/03 – Corpus Christie, TX

09/23 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life

10/10 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival

11/11 – Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome to Rockville