Kanye West Streamed a New Version of Donda But the Album Still Isn’t Out

Home News Michelle Leidecker August 6th, 2021 - 2:06 PM

It’s well known that Kanye West is a perfectionist, so is it really a surprise that his hotly anticipated new album “Donda,” named after his late mother, didn’t drop on Friday? It can’t be that it’s not ready, as Kanye has already streamed the album twice at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in his hometown of Atlanta, the latest time being last Thursday night, with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and four children in attendance. After holing himself up in the stadium in order to finish the album and working tirelessly around the clock, we might be getting closer to the finishing touches, the album being set for pre-release on Saturday August 7th through iTunes.

The waiting game is definitely still worth it for his fans, who have stuck with the rapper through his tumultuous couple of years, and one thing we cannot deny is the sonic landscape Kanye is able to produce in his art. Named after Donda West, Kanye West’s mother who passed in 2007, the 24 track album promises a new era of Kanye, and while only those who listened to the livestream knows what that may mean for his music, his dedication to his craft promises to be worth every second of waiting.