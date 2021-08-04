YUNGMORPHEUS and Eyedress Announce New Collaborative Album Affable with Pointed Teeth for October 2021 Release and Share New Song “Georgette’s Tea Room”

Home News Gasmyne Cox August 4th, 2021 - 6:17 PM

Affable with Pointed Teeth will be released on October 1st via Lex Records. This album was made by LA-based rapper YOUNGMORPHEUS and Filipino artist and producer Eyedress while featuring Pink Siifu in a newly released track “Georgette’s Tea Room.”

“Georgette’s Tea Room” is a ’70s inspired jazz-inflected, noir-esque, mood piece that was produced by Eyedress and performed by YUNGMORPHEUS and Pink Siifu who take more of an agnostic approach to hip hop. This song takes place in a more natural setting where people go about doing what they do on a regular basis. The way the video is filmed gives some form of nostalgia since it looks like it was taken a long time ago and is being watched again after such a long time.

YOUNGMORPHEUS is a LA-based rapper and recorder producer from Miami. He has released music on Leaving Records and Rap Vacation collaborating with Pink Siifu, Fly Anakin, Koncept Jack$on and Ohbliv. Thumbing Thru Foliage is his most recent album that he worked on with NYC-based producer ewonee was praised by SPIN and critical acclaim from Pitchfork.

Affable With Pointed Teeth Tracklist:

1. If We Must

2. Red Spheres

3. Candyman

4. Four Week Cure

5. Georgette’s Tea Room (feat. Pink Siifu)

6. What The Stakes Is

7. County Line Rd

8. Bow Down

9. Reverse King’s Gambit

10. Nkisi Nkondi

11. Slim Fit Peacoats

12. Poised on the Cusp

13. Castelo Dos Mouros

14. Bunchy Carter

15. Rainbow Coalition

16. No Traces

17. Loose Goose

18. My Hands