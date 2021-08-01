Paul Leary Unveils Bizarre New Music Video for “Sugar is the Gateway Drug”

Home News Aaron Grech August 1st, 2021 - 1:34 PM

Butthole Surfer’s Paul Leary debuted his solo studio album Born Stupid earlier this year, which garnered acclaim for its diverse sound, with influences from metal, industrial, psych-rock and synthpop all melded together in an entirely unique way. Leary has now unveiled a music video for the album single “Sugar is the Gateway Drug,” which is directed by Josh Freese.

“Sugar is the Gateway Drug” is greeted by eccentric visuals, which shows various random images such as a French poodle donned in a pink suit, a face superimposed on cotton candy and women taking shots. The song is upbeat and joyous, however its left field sound gives the song some sinister undertones, reflecting a hellish carnival gone off the rails.

In addition to its title-track, Leary debuted the singles “What Are You Gonna Do,” and “Do You Like to Eat a Cow” in support of Born Stupid. Freese drummed on many of the album’s songs and previously worked with the likes of The Vandals, Guns N’ Roses, and Devo.

“Deafening in its genius. An entire universe of sound and song, simultaneously poignant and pugnacious, fearlessly culled from over forty intrepid years of infinitely mind-bending stupidity,” the record’s engineer and Shimmy-Disc founder Mark Kramer explained in a press release. “Born Stupid is so inspiring it makes me want to quit music right now, quit while I’m ahead. It can’t possibly get any better than this. Too late now, though. I already bought a new turntable. Looks like I’m in ’til the bitter end. Thanks a lot, Paul. I owe you one.”