Butthole Surfers’ Paul Leary Shares Bizarre New Video for “Do You Like To Eat A Cow”

Paul Leary of Butthole Surfers has released a music video for his song “Do You Like To Eat A Cow,” off of his album Born Stupid, released Feb. 12, 2021 via Joyful Noise Recordings. The video was directed by Tom Stern and was made while he was in quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When I heard this song I was gripped by a vision… and realizing that vision became my Covid passion project. I made it entirely myself – a crew and cast of one. I did all the editing and VFX as well. It was the perfect Covid experiment and kind of kept me sane – ironic when you watch the nightmarish trip into madness that is the ‘Do You Want To Eat A Cow’ video,” said Stern in an interview with Brooklyn Vegan.

The song begins with a tune similar to Disney’s “When You Wish Upon A Star,” altered slightly by dissonance. From there it launches into the raunchy guitar line and steady drum beat. The lyrics are childlike, and with the high vocal line paired with the growl of a low vocal line, it continues the precedent set by the first few seconds of the track– turning a seemingly innocent line creepy with distortion.

The video uses puppets and animation to slightly alter humanoid traits– an upside down chin is drowned by milk, a body plays guitar while a mechanical jaw sits atop its head. The song and video appear to discourage eating meat, with a call and response taking the most grotesque parts of eating animals and presenting them in ways that make them seem unusual and unappealing.

Mxdwn author Liam Thropp reviewed Leary’s album, Born Stupid. “Songs like “Do You Like To Eat A Cow” contain the trademark distinctness, with uncomfortable lyrics and looming farm sound effects. It seems too subtle, almost prone to clone vegans with its soundwaves. But the farm and the horror unite as one for a general listener’s discomfort… While his career as a Butthole Surfers guitarist may have brought him fame, it must be noted that a solo career isn’t for everyone. While his creativity is admired and acknowledged, Leary’s second-solo album Born Stupid takes imaginative music to an entirely different level of insanity.” Leary also shared a music video for his song “What Are You Gonna Do,” back in January 2021.