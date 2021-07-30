mxdwn PREMIERE: Spacette Announces New EP You Don’t Have To Rise To Shine and Share Video for Jazzy New Song “Neptune”

Home News Matt Matasci July 30th, 2021 - 8:00 AM

If it feels like you’ve heard every take on psychedelic music over the last few years and there’s nothing new out there for you, then Spacette’s newest single “Neptune” might be just what you need. The song takes elements of jazzy yacht rock, with its laid-back groove and ample use of soothing sax tones and a flute-led hook, mixing it in with modern production values and a touch of shoegaze guitars. The song, which we’re premiering today, is from the band’s upcoming three-song EP You Don’t Have to Rise to Shine, which is out on August 20 through Breakfast Music Group.

Along with the new song is an accompanying video. The clip features rich hues that bleed together for a very trippy effect, following the band’s members as they walk around various locations in the Southern California sun. Along with the smooth tones and surprisingly ear-worm-y instrumental melody of the chorus, “Neptune” is the perfect tune for your summer playlist.

“Neptune is a windows down kind of song about finding the joy in not fitting in. Not that it’s easy to be different, but like what other choice do you have?” said Jordan Heimburger. “It’s a celebration of not letting the steamroller of normie energy we live around every day put out your light. Realizing the unique things about you aren’t flaws they’re what make you beautiful. We had a great time making this music and indulging a recent obsession with plants and a perennial affinity for layered imagery in the video.”

You Don’t Have to Rise to Shine track list

1. “Neptune”

2. “You Don’t Have To Rise To Shine”

3. “What It Takes”