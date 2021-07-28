KCRW Postpones July and August Summer Nights Events Due to Delta Variant’s Rise in LA County

Home News Alison Alber July 28th, 2021 - 4:49 PM

LA’s famous NPR station KCRW announced that they will postpone their upcoming Summer Nights events in July and August. This includes, KCRW’s Summer Nights events on July 30 at CAAM and August 14 and 21 at One Colorado. The reason for moving the dates is the rise of the COVID-19 Delta virus. As cases in Los Angeles increase, the county has reinstated their mask mandate for indoor events.

KCRW wrote in their official press release, “Our wish for 2021 is to throw you the biggest, baddest Summer Nights parties all over the city and dance with you under the summer moon. But with the Delta variant on the rise in LA County, we are exercising caution.“ The statement continues, “First and foremost, KCRW is a community service to Los Angeles — we have and always will prioritize public safety at our events. Our mission is for KCRW events to be fun, friendly, and safe for everyone.”

Last year,the radio station was forced to lay off four employees, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and 24 staffers left through the voluntary exit package. The senior staff had to endure pay cuts and budget cuts because of the lack of sponsorship.

The event dates for September remain current and for now, they are still happening as planned. This includes the fall concerts of KCRW’s World Festival at the Hollywood Bowl on September 18th and 25th. Brittany Howard, Jamila Woods and Georgia Anne Muldrow will play on the 18th, and James Blake with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra is still set to play on the 25th.

The radio station announced the festival in May this year. It started this July 18th, with performances by Kamasi Washington and Earl Sweatshir. If the planned Reggae Night XIX with Ziggy Marley and Wailing Soulsis still scheduled for August 1st, is not clear but it’s save to assume it will also have to be postponed.