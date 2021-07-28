DāM-FunK Announces New Album Above The Fray for July 2021 Release, Shares Rhythmic Title Track

Home News Gasmyne July 28th, 2021 - 5:05 PM

DāM-FunK’s new album, Above the Fray focuses more on a modern funk kind of vibe. The new album is said to be released on July 30, 2021, with only instruments playing. The record will be featured on DāM-Funk’s very own website; it keeps listeners up to date on how he plans to broaden his horizon for the new decade.

About DāM-FunK’s new title he said, “I’ve been learning that I want to keep the narrative positive and uplifting, I want to humbly interject into the game cats like myself who on any given day can listen to ‘Black Superman’ by Above the Law and at the same time listen to Larry Heard, Prince, Happy the Man, Barry White or Prefab Sprout.”

DāM-FunK’s new album has 10 compositions that blend instruments and synthesizers together to make upbeat music that can be listened to while doing simple tasks around the house. While listening to his songs people can also take in the different images that go with the songs. For instance, in the clip above viewers can see an eagle flying high in the sky and take in the different landscapes that come across the video.

While waiting for his end of the year release viewers can listen to his Architecture III, which came his three-year study of house music.

Pitchfork has more information on DāM-FunK’s new album. Glydezon is DāM-FunK’s website that can share what his plans are for the future. To know DāM-FunK’s current music is also to know what he was doing previously.