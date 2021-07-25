Young Paul McCartney Explores a Psychedelic Hotel in New Video for “Find My Way” Featuring Beck

Home News Aaron Grech July 25th, 2021 - 11:41 AM

Rock icon Paul McCartney has released a new music video for “Find My Way” featuring Beck, which was originally on his McCartney III album released last year. This Andrew Donoho-directed music video was co-roduced by Hyperreal Digital, who created a hyper-realistic avatar of the singer-songwriter during his youth.

“The technology to de-age talent and have them perform in creative environments like this is now fully-realized, even with one of the most recognized faces in the world,” Hyperreal’s CEO Remington Scott explained in a press release.

McCartney’s digital avatar takes the appearance of his 1960s Beatles-era appearance, as the virtual performer dons a suit and collared shirt reminiscent of that period. This version of McCartney dances and grooves throughout a psychedelic hotel in “Find My Way,” which warps into a jungle and the cosmos throughout its brief runtime. At the end of the video, this McCartney rips off his mask to reveal Beck, who simply walks off-camera. This funky song is reminiscent of Bowie’s Young American years, as its infectious bassline and McCartney’s high-pitched vocals lead the track.

Beck, along with other performers including Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme, indie pop singer St. Vincent and Blur and The Gorillaz mastermind Damon Albarn provided their own interpretations of songs from McCartney III. The album was recorded at home during the COVID-19 lockdown, rounding out a series that began with the release of the first McCartney album in 1970. Its two predecessors were also recorded at home, as the singer-songwriter dealt with a sense of isolation.