The Distillers’ Brody Dalle and Her Family Contract New Variant of COVID-19

Singer-songwriter Brody Dalle, known for pioneering the late ’90s punk rock group The Distillers, shared in an Instagram post today that she and her family have contracted the new variant of COVID-19. She explained that she and her kids, along with her boyfriend and his children, tested positive for the virus during a vacation, but stated that the symptoms had already begun to show up prior to their departure.

The Australian musician writes in her post, “Me, my kids, my boyfriend and his kids are all Positive for SARS CoV -2 . We are on day 7 of a 10 day quarantine. We found out on vacation (the symptoms started before we left) and it has been pervasive, unsettling and brutal.”

Dalle went on to state that she was unable to get vaccinated for COVID-19 due to an autoimmune disease she has “where [her] body attacks itself.”

The artist detailed the “unsettling” symptoms she and her family have been experiencing, such as high fevers, rashes, difficulty breathing and more. She listed the symptoms in hopes that others get tested sooner than they had, which also include “runny nose, runny eyes, intense and very frequent sneezing (like 10 times in a row), coughing up green mucus, TONS of mucus, congestion, sinus pressure, severe body aches – in the knees, legs, glutes, lower back and for some all over, penetrating headaches, weird scooped out brain buzzing, sore throats, nausea, stomach aches, vomiting, extreme thirst, dry mouth, everyone has very dry cracked lips, fatigue […]”

In the comments of the original post, she shared advice she was given by a doctor for treating symptoms of the virus, such as “Advil, Tylenol, Benadryl, high doses vitamin C & D, lysine, zinc, anti viral foods ie: garlic… tons of liquids, juices, homemade soups, gallons of water, sunlight, fresh air when able…. but mostly rest and sleep.”

She also stated that “Covid 19 is nothing to balk at, it’s very serious,” and “I can see and feel how if you’re not healthy and your immune system isn’t running at optimum level, you could be in big trouble.”

Several artists and friends showed their support for the artist and her family in the comment section, like Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein, who simply encouraged her to “KICK ITS ASS !!”

