mxdwn PREMIERE: Dolfiin Alexander Shares Ultra-Lo-Fi New Song “Crawl”

Indie folkster Dolfiin Alexander – the stage name for Northern California musician Paolo Mancasola – has a new album out next week called Rainbow Days, which features a sound straddling the downhome rustic nature of Damien Jurado records and the meditative folk of Arthur Russell. Today we’re premiering a new video for the gentle lo-fi track “Crawl.”

The song has a bit of a washed out vibe, centered around a soft acoustic guitar figure and barely-there vocals. The instrumentals almost have the sound of being played in reverse. The “video” that accompanies the song looks like a poorly-angled security camera recording from a pool hall, filming the patrons feet and legs as they slowly shift out of frame. It’s a surreal visual that matches the equally-dreamlike song.

“‘Crawl’ came together while I was living around the McArthur Park area in Los Angeles,” said Mancasola. “At the time I would spend days making music in my studio apartment. I would sometimes listen to my old materials and get inspired to adapt tracks in a new way. I remember taking a song that I didn’t particularly like and morphed it into a new arrangement. I was surrounded by a lot of anxiety, partially the times and the surroundings, and I think some of it carried over to the music. ”

Rainbow Days track list

1. “High Noon”

2. “Crawl”

3. “Becoming Other Things And Each Other”

4. “Smudge”

5. “Janey”

6. “Foot Stomper”

7. “Walking”

8. “Home”

9. “Old Shasta Home of the Miners”

10. “Colder Through the Winter”

11. “For Surely”

12. “Gardener”

13. “Grampa”

14. “Jackson”

15. “Rainbow Days”

16. “Lean”

Photo Credit: Kadri Koop