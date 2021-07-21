Sturgill Simpson Announces New Concept Album The Ballad of Dood & Juanita for August 2021 Release

Home News Alison Alber July 21st, 2021 - 12:47 PM

In 2020, singer songwriter Sturgill Simpson released not one but two albums, Cutting Grass Vol. 1 and Cutting Grass Vol.2. Now the musician announced his third record in twelve months. The concept album The Ballad of Dood & Juanita is announced to be released on August 20th via MBC.

About the concept behind the album, that he wrote in just one week, the artists says, “a simple tale of redemption or revenge.” He also explains that he wanted to actually tell a story this time, rather than just having a collection of songs. The musician continues that the album is a “rollercoaster ride through all the styles of traditional country and bluegrass and mountain music that I love, including gospel and a cappella.”

Simpson is currently filming the upcoming Martin Scorsese film “Killers of the Flower Moon.” The filming for the period-drama began in April and the film will be streaming exclusively via Apple TV. The film that also stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert Deniro. The plot is based on historical events in 1920. According to mxdwn’s movie news writer, Erin Sweeney, the movie “retells the story of the Osage Nation members massacred by townspeople for the oil-rich land on which they lived. The violent happenings drew a then-nascent FBI to the area to investigate.”



The Ballad of Dood & Juanita Track list:



1. Prologue

2. Ol’ Dood (part I)

3. One In the Saddle, One On the Ground

4. Shamrock

5. Played Out

6. Sam

7. Juanita (featuring Willie Nelson)

8. Go In Peace

9. Epilogue

10.Ol’ Dood (part II)

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna