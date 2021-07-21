Natalie Hemby Announces New Album Pins and Needles for October 2021 Release and Shares Title Track

Home News Alison Alber July 21st, 2021 - 9:53 PM

Americana artist Natalie Hemby has announced her debut solo album Pins and Needles. The record is set to drop on October 8th and to pass the time till then, fans can now listen to the title track, which dropped simultaneously to the album announcement. Hemby is part of the country supergroup The Highwomen, along with Maren Morris, Brandi Carlile and Amanda Shires. The formed in 2019 and released their debut album with the same name that year.

Her new song “Pins & Needles” is co-written by country duo Brothers Osborne. “‘Pins and Needles’ was the first song I ever wrote with Brothers Osborne,” says Hemby. “I have always loved this song, and I have always loved them. They almost put it on their record. Years after, I asked them if I could have it. They said yes, so I decided to record it and make it the title track. It’s one of my favorites.”

Her album also features songs co-written by country superstar Miranda Lambert, fellow Highwoman Maren Morris and others. The singer also released her single “Heroes” earlier this year that earned praise by other country artists like Kacey Musgraves.

The dark country song with rhythmic guitars and well paired piano beats highlights Hemby’s signature vocals wonderfully. It’s a mature song with catchy lines that can be hummed along with. When the singer stops for a short second during the chorus to sing “you’ve got me on pins and needles,” it almost gives one goosebumps. It’s the feeling in the song that makes it a great title track for her upcoming album.

Pins and Needles Track List:

1. Heroes

2. New Madrid

3. Pins and Needles

4. Lake Air

5. Hardest Part About Business

6. Banshee

7. Radio Silence

8. Heart Condition

9. Pinwheel

10. It Takes One To Know One

11. Last Resort