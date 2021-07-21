La Luz Announces New Self-Titled Adrian Younge-Produced Album for August 2021 Release and Shares New Song “Watching Cartoons”

Los Angeles rock band La Luz has announced their newest album to be released August 20, 2021 via Hardly Art Records. The project is self-titled, and La Luz is the band’s first album since their 2018 record Floating Features.
The album was produced by Adrian Younge, whose past discography consists mostly of R&B and hip-hop– he’s worked with artists like Jay-Z, Common, Kendrick Lamar, Ghostface Killah and Jhené Aiko. He’s working with La Luz because of a shared passion for music, “We both create music with the same attitude, and that’s what I love about them,” Younge said in a press release. “They are never afraid to be risky and their style is captivating. I don’t work with many bands, but I love taking chances on people that share the same vision. We both love to be ourselves, and it was an honor to work with them.”
La Luz has already shared a single from their album called “In the Country” and announced they’ll be touring for this latest release in winter 2021. They will also be playing Desert Daze, a music festival in Lake Perris, Calif. in November.
La Luz tracklist:
- In The Country
- The Pines
- Watching Cartoons
- Oh, Blue
- Goodbye Ghost
- Yuba Rot
- Metal Man
- Lazy Eyes and Dune
- Down the Street
- I Won’t Hesitate
- Here on Earth
- Spider House
