La Luz Announces New Self-Titled Adrian Younge-Produced Album for August 2021 Release and Shares New Song “Watching Cartoons”

Ellie Lin July 21st, 2021 - 4:24 PM

La Luz

Los Angeles rock band La Luz has announced their newest album to be released August 20, 2021 via Hardly Art Records. The project is self-titled, and La Luz is the band’s first album since their 2018 record Floating Features.

The album was produced by Adrian Younge, whose past discography consists mostly of R&B and hip-hop– he’s worked with artists like Jay-Z, Common, Kendrick Lamar, Ghostface Killah and Jhené Aiko. He’s working with La Luz because of a shared passion for music, “We both create music with the same attitude, and that’s what I love about them,” Younge said in a press release. “They are never afraid to be risky and their style is captivating. I don’t work with many bands, but I love taking chances on people that share the same vision. We both love to be ourselves, and it was an honor to work with them.”

La Luz has already shared a single from their album called “In the Country” and announced they’ll be touring for this latest release in winter 2021. They will also be playing Desert Daze, a music festival in Lake Perris, Calif. in November.

La Luz tracklist:

In The Country The Pines Watching Cartoons Oh, Blue Goodbye Ghost Yuba Rot Metal Man Lazy Eyes and Dune Down the Street I Won’t Hesitate Here on Earth Spider House

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarez