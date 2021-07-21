mxdwn Music

La Luz Announces New Self-Titled Adrian Younge-Produced Album for August 2021 Release and Shares New Song “Watching Cartoons”

July 21st, 2021 - 4:24 PM

La Luz

Los Angeles rock band La Luz has announced their newest album to be released August 20, 2021 via Hardly Art Records. The project is self-titled, and La Luz is the band’s first album since their 2018 record Floating Features

The album was produced by Adrian Younge, whose past discography consists mostly of R&B and hip-hop– he’s worked with artists like Jay-Z, Common, Kendrick Lamar, Ghostface Killah and Jhené Aiko. He’s working with La Luz because of a shared passion for music, “We both create music with the same attitude, and that’s what I love about them,” Younge said in a press release. “They are never afraid to be risky and their style is captivating. I don’t work with many bands, but I love taking chances on people that share the same vision. We both love to be ourselves, and it was an honor to work with them.”

La Luz has already shared a single from their album called “In the Country” and announced they’ll be touring for this latest release in winter 2021. They will also be playing Desert Daze, a music festival in Lake Perris, Calif. in November. 

La Luz tracklist:  

  1. In The Country
  2. The Pines
  3. Watching Cartoons
  4. Oh, Blue
  5. Goodbye Ghost
  6. Yuba Rot
  7. Metal Man
  8. Lazy Eyes and Dune
  9. Down the Street
  10. I Won’t Hesitate
  11. Here on Earth
  12. Spider House

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarez

