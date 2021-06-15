La Luz Shares Psyched-Out Surf Pop Song “In The Country” and Announces Winter 2021 Tour Dates

Home News Leanne Rubinstein June 15th, 2021 - 6:53 PM

La Luz

Surf/garage rock band La Luz has released a new single called “In The Country” in anticipation of their newly announced winter tour, according to Brooklyn Vegan. The tour will run from September 2021 to May 2022 and will feature some support from psychedelic cumbia-punk group Tropa Magica.

The tour will kick off with an appearance at Ohana Fest in Dana Point, CA on September 24, 2021, and will wrap up at Dabadaba in San Sebastian, ES on May 21, 2022. October and November will see shows at cities such as Austin, TX, Los Angeles, CA, Portland, OR and Seattle, WA. In April and May of next year, the band will tour locations in Europe including Dublin, IE, Nottingham, UK, Paris, FR, Amsterdam, NL, Copenhagen, DK, Munich, DE, Luxembourg, LU and Barcelona, ES. All dates and locations are listed below.

“In The Country” combines synthesized instrumental with gentle, carefully dissonant vocals and harmonies to create a busy sound that mimics that of the natural world. The song is driven by the upbeat strumming in the electric guitar and the soft but strong percussion beat.

The song was released with a music video that shows retro-type film clips of nature such as drives through the trees, lakeside adventures, cool creatures and friendly dances from the band members. The video aims to capture the feeling of exploring the outdoors with great company.

About the song, singer/guitarist Shana Cleveland said:

“I moved to the country a few years ago after living in cities for most of my life. Being out in the middle of nowhere makes it easy to imagine how it would be possible to leave society all together. I love how in this track some of the most unnatural elements of the arrangement (synthesizers, fuzz, effects) create an atmosphere around the instruments that ends up feeling very natural–I can hear bugs buzzing around and bird sounds in different directions.”

La Luz 2021/2022 Tour Dates

9/24/21 – Dana Point, CA – Ohana Fest

10/29/21 – Austin, TX – to be announced

11/11/21 – San Diego, CA – Music Box

11/13/21 – Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theater

11/14/21 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

11/15/21 – Sacramento, CA – Harlow’s

11/16/21 – Santa Cruz, CA – Moe’s Alley

11/18/21 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

11/19/21 – Seattle, WA – The Neptune Theatre

4/22/22 – Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club

4/23/22 – Dublin, IE – The Grand Social

4/25/22 – Glasgow, UK – Stereo

4/26/22 – Manchester, UK – Band On The Wall

4/27/22 – Nottingham, UK – The Bodega

4/28/22 – London, UK – Scala

4/29/22 – Bristol, UK – Thekla

4/30/22 – Brighton, UK – CHALK

5/02/22 – Paris, FR – La Boule Noire

5/03/22 – Brussels, BE – Grand Salon (le Nuits Botanique)

5/04/22 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso Upstairs

5/06/22 – Göteborg, SE – Oceanen

5/07/22 – Stockholm, SE – Hus 7

5/08/22 – Oslo, NO – Krosset

5/09/22 – Copenhagen, DK – Hotel Cecil

5/11/22 – Hamburg, DE – Molotow

5/12/22 – Berlin, DE – Frannz Club

5/13/22 – Schorndorf, DE – Club Manufaktur

5/14/22 – Munich, DE – Feierwerk

5/16/22 – Luxembourg, LU – Rotondes

5/17/22 – Vevey, CH – Rocking Chair

5/19/22 – Barcelona, ES – Upload

5/20/22 – Madrid, ES – Tomavistas Festival

5/21/22 – San Sebastian, ES – Dabadaba

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado